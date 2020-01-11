Global  

Iranian military says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

euronews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
News video: Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran 00:17

 Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran admits: Ukrainian plane brought down because of ‘error’

According to Iranian TV the Ukrainian plane was taken down because it flew too close to a sensitive military site. ;
US to participate in Iranian probe of Ukrainian plane crash

Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) The US' National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announcedthat it has accepted an invitation from Tehran to participate in its...
