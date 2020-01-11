Global  

'Darbar' Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth's film earns big, surpasses Chhapaak & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior worldwide

Saturday, 11 January 2020
While Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is working well in the USA, Rajinikanth's latest movie Darbar has received a great Box Office collection in Australia
Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well 01:46

 Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects

