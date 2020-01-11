Global  

Family's plea for answers as Aboriginal woman dies alone in Melbourne jail

The Age Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The family of an Aboriginal woman who died in custody just two days into the new year is pleading for answers about why she died alone inside a maximum-security jail cell after being refused bail for alleged shoplifting.
