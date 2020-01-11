Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainianpassenger planekilling 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.
According to CNN, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that British intelligence has reached the same...