Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet 01:15

 TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error. According to CNN, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that British intelligence has reached the same...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane [Video]Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 13:29Published

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukrainian plane brought down due to human error: Iran (2nd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 11 (IANS) Iran on Saturday said the Ukrainian passenger plane which crashed outside Tehran earlier this week had flown close to a sensitive military...
Sify

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

The Ukrainian plane crash earlier this week was caused by human error and "U.S. adventurism", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on...
France 24


Tweets about this

F22ARaptor

Wei (Josh) Luo Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error https://t.co/nQvKPXNzTf 7 seconds ago

jilliansmukler

Jillian Smukler Iran says it’s forces accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176… https://t.co/AoaH8BU3DE 17 seconds ago

CPtraveller

Craig Platt RT @Jamie_Freed: Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error https://t.co/hxeydt8wh6 1 minute ago

a_higher_ground

Liam Byrne #TIR #FBIR RT @Reuters: UPDATE: Iran said it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, aft… 2 minutes ago

conr_mccarthy

Connor McCarthy RT @KEZI9: Iran says its forces accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 people aboard… 2 minutes ago

NoreenBurns14

Noreen Burns RT @RandallFrench14: Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error - Reuters https://t.co/P9fBymYX39 3 minutes ago

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS Iran says its forces accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176… https://t.co/8FCZ9VEK2Y 3 minutes ago

muralikumarje

Markets Today RT @ReutersIndia: Iran said it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.