Wei (Josh) Luo Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error https://t.co/nQvKPXNzTf 7 seconds ago

Jillian Smukler Iran says it’s forces accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176… https://t.co/AoaH8BU3DE 17 seconds ago

Craig Platt RT @Jamie_Freed: Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error https://t.co/hxeydt8wh6 1 minute ago

Liam Byrne #TIR #FBIR RT @Reuters: UPDATE: Iran said it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, aft… 2 minutes ago

Connor McCarthy RT @KEZI9: Iran says its forces accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 people aboard… 2 minutes ago

Noreen Burns RT @RandallFrench14: Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error - Reuters https://t.co/P9fBymYX39 3 minutes ago

KEZI 9 NEWS Iran says its forces accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176… https://t.co/8FCZ9VEK2Y 3 minutes ago