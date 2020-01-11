Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan camp from today Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

The State-level camp for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) will be conducted at Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement’s VLEAD campus here on January 11 and 12 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this