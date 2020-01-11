Global  

Iran admits 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian airliner

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Ukrainian passenger jet had crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target'' amid heightened tensions with the US.
News video: U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner 00:32

 U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

Iran Says It Unintentionally Downed Ukrainian Commercial Airliner [Video]Iran Says It Unintentionally Downed Ukrainian Commercial Airliner

Ukraine&apos;s president said he expects Iran to &quot;bring those responsible to justice.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Iran says military shot down plane in error [Video]Iran says military shot down plane in error

Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Downing of Ukraine plane: The world demands full accountability from Iran

Iran says it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran killing 176 people, calls it an "unforgivable mistake".
News24 Also reported by •ReutersAl Jazeera

Intel indicates Iran shot down Ukrainian airliner through surface-to-air missile: Trudeau

Ottawa [Canada], Jan 10 (ANI): Canada has intelligence from multiple sources that Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile, said...
Sify Also reported by •SBSAl JazeeraReutersWorldNewsDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

Rosemarie4311

LULU LINDA RESISTS RT @peaceandteachin: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian airliner 'unintentionally' This never would have happened if Donny hadn't started… 13 seconds ago

NoSePuedeCreer1

NoSePuedeCreer1 RT @DetroitLove88: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian airliner 'unintentionally' - State TV #OneVoice1 #OneVoiceMEWorldView #NoWarWithIr… 31 seconds ago

genecowan

It’s Gene RT @JoeMyGod: Iran Admits "Unintentionally" Shooting Down Airliner - https://t.co/BtLH8VwBza https://t.co/JFaQKNLtTs 43 seconds ago

sulemanjatoi

Sam RT @gnnhdofficial: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane 'unintentionally' https://t.co/JtzzI83Epx https://t.co/MDl0t6QiWv 49 seconds ago

10Daily

10 daily Iran's military forces have admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian jet on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on b… https://t.co/7ESqKNoXh6 1 minute ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Iran's military forces have admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian jet on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on b… https://t.co/Py4P8EA2V2 1 minute ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton Iran admits unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian airliner | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/EMwmUEUZpO 2 minutes ago

Crumph1

deplorable Cliff RT @SamSenev: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian airliner 'unintentionally' ‘Human error’ blamed as admission comes after initial denials… 2 minutes ago

