James, Kuzma lead Lakers over frustrated Mavericks 129-114

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James had 35 points and 16 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 24 points starting in place of injured star Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers went up big early in a 129-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. James was dominant from the start to help the […]
LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

LeBron James Says Lack of Foul Calls Has 'Been a Theme for Me' [Video]LeBron James Says Lack of Foul Calls Has 'Been a Theme for Me'

LeBron James Says Lack of Foul Calls Has 'Been a Theme for Me'. LeBron is frustrated with the referees continuing to swallow their whistles. . James attempted zero free throws for the Los Angeles..

Chris Broussard: LeBron James is the Lakers’ only playmaker, AD doesn’t have that ‘number one’ mentality

Chris Broussard: LeBron James is the Lakers’ only playmaker, AD doesn’t have that ‘number one’ mentalityChris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about the Los Angeles Lakers' challenges this season. Chris feels LeBron James is looking to make...
