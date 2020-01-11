Global  

Djokovic’s win over Medvedev puts Serbia into ATP Cup final

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia and a spot in the final of the new ATP Cup. The second-ranked Djokovic had to fend off three break points as he served for the match before clinching it in 2 hours, 47 minutes at a […]
Recent related news from verified sources

FOX Sports

Djokovic beats Medvedev, drags Serbia into inaugural ATP Cup final

After losing their last two meetings, Novak Djokovic won a gruelling three set duel with rising Russian star Daniil Medvedev.
The Age

