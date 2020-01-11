Hewitt reiterates support for ATP Cup as crowds grow

Lleyton Hewitt has talked up the ATP Cup as ideal preparation for the Australian Open while expressing his disappointment with the revamped Davis Cup.



Recent related news from verified sources Novak Djokovic, Rafale Nadal call for 'one Super World Cup event' *Brisbane:* Superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said on Thursday there was little point in having two men's team tennis competitions so close together and...

Mid-Day 1 week ago Also reported by • Reuters

Belgium make winning ATP Cup start World number 11 David Goffin said he was "very motivated" after getting his season off to a winning start Friday at the ATP Cup in Sydney, which was marred by a...

WorldNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport Lleyton Hewitt has talked up the ATP Cup as ideal preparation for the Australian Open while expressing his disappoi… https://t.co/NjhU72h8po 9 hours ago