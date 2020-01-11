Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hewitt reiterates support for ATP Cup as crowds grow

The Age Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Lleyton Hewitt has talked up the ATP Cup as ideal preparation for the Australian Open while expressing his disappointment with the revamped Davis Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic, Rafale Nadal call for 'one Super World Cup event'

Novak Djokovic, Rafale Nadal call for 'one Super World Cup event'*Brisbane:* Superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said on Thursday there was little point in having two men's team tennis competitions so close together and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters

Belgium make winning ATP Cup start

Belgium make winning ATP Cup startWorld number 11 David Goffin said he was "very motivated" after getting his season off to a winning start Friday at the ATP Cup in Sydney, which was marred by a...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theagesport

The Age Sport Lleyton Hewitt has talked up the ATP Cup as ideal preparation for the Australian Open while expressing his disappoi… https://t.co/NjhU72h8po 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.