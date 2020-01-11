Global  

Neil Peart, Rush's star drummer, dies aged 67

Hindu Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Rush was founded in 1968 and Peart joined in 1974, replacing John Rutsey, alongside singer and bass player Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson.
News video: Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 01:17

 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock heavyweights Rush, dies

SANTA MONICA — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential Canadian band Rush, has died. He was 67. His representative, Elliot Mintz,...
SFGate

Surviving Rush Members Mourn Death of Drummer Neil Peart

Expressing their heartbreaks, singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson note that their 67-year-old bandmate lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •USATODAY.comBillboard.com

