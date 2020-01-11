Neil Peart, Rush's star drummer, dies aged 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...
Expressing their heartbreaks, singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson note that their 67-year-old bandmate lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year... AceShowbiz Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Billboard.com
