Trump goes out of his way to take a bow, again

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Trump goes out of his way to take a bow, againWASHINGTON (AP) — It was wonderful news: Researchers reported earlier this week the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate during 2017. And President Donald Trump didn’t miss the chance to take a bow. Trump tweeted: “U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration." While many presidents have acted as the cheerleader-in-chief for the good things that happened on their watch, the cancer tweet showed how the president has taken the art of self-marketing to a whole new level. From foreign policy initiatives to the choice of music at White House events, from the prevalence of “Merry Christmas” greetings to the title of...
Inside the UN, diplomats are losing sleep over Trump's assassination of Soleimani

If Major General Qassim Soleimani had ever been brought in front of an international court, there would have been a very large body of evidence working against...
