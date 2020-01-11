Trump goes out of his way to take a bow, again

Saturday, 11 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — It was wonderful news: Researchers reported earlier this week the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate during 2017. And President Donald Trump didn’t miss the chance to take a bow. Trump tweeted: “U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration." While many presidents have acted as the cheerleader-in-chief for the good things that happened on their watch, the cancer tweet showed how the president has taken the art of self-marketing to a whole new level. From foreign policy initiatives to the choice of music at White House events, from the prevalence of “Merry Christmas” greetings to the title of...
The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:17Published
The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:44Published