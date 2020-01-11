Global  

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said dies at 79, new ruler appointed

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Sultan Qaboos bin Said — the Middle East's longest-ruling monarch — underwent medical treatment in Belgium last month after his health deteriorated. Qaboos was a proponent of peace between the US and Iran.
 The 79-year-old monarch had ruled the sultanate since 1970 and transformed it into a modern state.

