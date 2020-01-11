Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said dies at 79, new ruler appointed

Sultan Qaboos bin Said — the Middle East's longest-ruling monarch — underwent medical treatment in Belgium last month after his health deteriorated. Qaboos was a proponent of peace between the US and Iran.

Recent related news from verified sources State media say Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media say Oman’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as died at the age of 79. The sultan has ruled Oman since...

