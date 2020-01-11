Global  

Teenage intern at NASA discovers new planet

The Age Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Wolf Cukier was only on his third day as an intern at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre when he made the find.
Teen NASA Intern Discovered New Planet

A teenage intern at NASA discovered a new planet, one almost seven times the size of Earth, while reviewing research data last year, ABC News reports.
Newsmax

Teen discovers rare new planet 3 days into NASA internship

NASA's planet hunter satellite TESS has discovered an exoplanet orbiting two stars instead of one — and it was identified by a high school intern.
CBS News

