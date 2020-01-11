Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

#DeepikaPRBackfires trends on Twitter after 'Chhapaak' fails at Box Office on first day

DNA Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office failure could be linked back to her standing in solidarity with JNU students
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well 01:46

 Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed [Video]'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed

Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" is again under fire on Twitter this time for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from "Nadeem Khan" to "Rajesh".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:42Published

'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office [Video]'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office

The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Chhapaak’ box-office collection Day 1

According to reports in BoxofficeIndia.com, the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer collected Rs 4.25 crore nett at the box-office on its first day of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAIndian ExpressBollywood Life

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Twitter review

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer the highly anticipated 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has got released at the theatres today. The historic tale is...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

chaturvediaadi

Aditya Chaturvedi RT @dna: #DeepikaPRBackfires trends on Twitter after '#Chhapaak' fails at Box Office on first day https://t.co/aOyka1Ljyc 4 minutes ago

sandeepbabul

sandeep babul See the results.#chamcho🤫 https://t.co/mS925OVtNF 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.