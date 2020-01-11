Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Actor Doug Jones talks ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and his collaborations with Guillermo del Toro

Hindu Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Touted as ‘the most famous actor you have never seen’, Doug Jones has solidified himself in an otherworldly side of Hollywood, having starred in ‘The Shape Of Water’, ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ and ongoing series ‘Star Trek: Discovery’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' 01:13

 The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor. It would be the Oscar-winning actor's first time playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi [Video]A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconic droid character R2-D2. Film buff Ricky Butler, 65, has spent the last..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Superman Red Son movie [Video]Superman Red Son movie

Superman Red Son movie trailer HD What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:44Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImAnupGupta

Bajrangi Actor Doug Jones talks ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and his collaborations with Guillermo del Toro https://t.co/EPKRuSj1fR 11 hours ago

trekreport

Trek.Report Actor Doug Jones talks ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and his collaborations with Guillermo del Toro… https://t.co/h3O5uHKHX0 23 hours ago

commute_life

Susan! RT @SleepyKittyPaw: STAR TREK star and repeat @hallmarkpodcast guest, Doug Jones, reteriates his desire to play a Hallmark Channel Christma… 1 day ago

SleepyKittyPaw

Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! STAR TREK star and repeat @hallmarkpodcast guest, Doug Jones, reteriates his desire to play a Hallmark Channel Chri… https://t.co/M9O8aszL5g 1 day ago

THMetroPlus

The Hindu MetroPlus RT @TheHinduCinema: After the physically and emotionally taxing work of #TheShapeOfWater, he had decided to “hang up his rubber bits,” but… 1 day ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema After the physically and emotionally taxing work of #TheShapeOfWater, he had decided to “hang up his rubber bits,”… https://t.co/THbRu4fWH2 1 day ago

StarTrektime

Star Trek time Actor Doug Jones talks ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and his collaborations with Guillermo del Toro - The Hindu https://t.co/fYYOKLR4zp 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.