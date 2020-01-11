Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jye McNeil bags four wins and another suspension

The Age Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Rising jockey Jye McNeil has made a big move on the metropolitan jockeys' premiership, riding four winners at Flemington including Amadeus in the feature race on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DamienRactliffe

Damien Ractliffe Wrap from @FlemingtonVRC: @JyeMcNeil bags four wins and another suspension while @jessikate93 logs her first victor… https://t.co/jmX0UQK5Cv 35 minutes ago

theagesport

The Age Sport Rising jockey Jye McNeil has made a big move on the metropolitan jockeys' premiership, riding four winners at Flemi… https://t.co/WrOhSKeV6J 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.