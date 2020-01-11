Global  

Iran says military shot down Ukrainian passenger plane in error

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
News video: Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error 01:07

 Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane [Video]Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed "``human error'' for the disaster.View on euronews

Ukrainian plane brought down due to human error: Iran (2nd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 11 (IANS) Iran on Saturday said the Ukrainian passenger plane which crashed outside Tehran earlier this week had flown close to a sensitive military...
Sify Also reported by •Reuters

Ukraine president expects full investigation, compensation from Iran on plane crash

Ukraine expects a full investigation, a full admission of guilt and compensation from Iran after the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Volodymyr...
Reuters

Katselos

Sotiris Katselos RT @spectatorindex: UKRAINIAN PLANE - Crashed on the 8th of January near Tehran - Iran blamed mechanical fault within hours of crash - U… 5 seconds ago

GGlocksX

GoldiGlocks♠️ RT @inthecopa: Iran ‘fesses up. God bless those souls 🙏 Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’… 6 seconds ago

Candi12301

Candice RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Iran’s military admits it “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane hours after the country had launch… 8 seconds ago

louwood123456

Lou RT @BBCBreaking: Iran's military says Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down due to human error, state TV reports https://t.co/rCvTDSOAJi 13 seconds ago

nhodjin

Nhodjin RT @NatashaBertrand: TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukra… 28 seconds ago

DaVeTwEeTlive

Dave Augustus No wonder that these people are habituated of killing intentionally or unintentionally. This is middle east, where… https://t.co/KwddNsvdLQ 28 seconds ago

Taraanejad

TaraNejad RT @CP24: #BREAKING: The Associated Press reports Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetlin… 58 seconds ago

l3eautyyy

B E A U T Y 🐰 RT @EpochTimes: #Iran announced Saturday that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. The s… 1 minute ago

