Taiwan President Tsai takes early lead in vote counting: media

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took an early lead in vote counting for the presidential election on Saturday, Taiwan television stations reported.
Taiwan President Tsai takes early lead in vote counting - media

Reuters India

Taiwan election: President Tsai leads early vote count

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen leads early results for the territory's presidential election. The vote is closely watched by China, which has hoped for a more...
Deutsche Welle


