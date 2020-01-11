You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published 2 days ago Trump becomes fourth president to face impeachment charges Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced impeachment charges against President Donald Trump. According to Reuters, that makes Trump the fourth president to ever face possible.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 11, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Taiwan President Tsai takes early lead in vote counting - media Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took an early lead in vote counting for the presidential election on Saturday, Taiwan television stations reported.

Reuters India 5 hours ago



Taiwan election: President Tsai leads early vote count Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen leads early results for the territory's presidential election. The vote is closely watched by China, which has hoped for a more...

Deutsche Welle 2 hours ago





Tweets about this