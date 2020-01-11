Global  

Nick Kyrgios implodes as Australia's ATP Cup hopes fade

The Age Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A seething Nick Kyrgios has imploded in front of a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena, falling to Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets and leaving Australia's ATP Cup hopes hanging by a thread.
