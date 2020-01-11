Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Oman's new ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said promised on Saturday to maintain the Gulf Arab state's foreign policy which he said was built on peaceful coexistence and maintaining friendly ties with all nations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan 02:27

 The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

Recent related news from verified sources

Oman's new ruler Haitham bin Tariq takes oath: newspapers

Oman's new ruler, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, was on Saturday taking the oath of allegiance as sultan to succeed his cousin Qaboos bin Said who died on Friday,...
Reuters

Oman's new ruler Haitham bin Tariq takes oath - newspapers

Oman's new ruler, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, was on Saturday taking the oath of allegiance as sultan to succeed his cousin Qaboos bin Said who died on Friday,...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Briefing__Room

The Briefing Room Oman's New Ruler Promises to Keep Good Ties With All Nations https://t.co/zpR9qxMm03 18 minutes ago

cireshika1

cireshika🍒 RT @AffairsEast: Oman’s new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations https://t.co/1s4aeFTonz https://t.co/NOConbMTH5 19 minutes ago

AffairsEast

Middle East Affairs Oman’s new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations https://t.co/1s4aeFTonz https://t.co/NOConbMTH5 21 minutes ago

om_lover_an

Ebrahim Bani Uraba RT @Reuters: Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations https://t.co/NJi0B2yX3H https://t.co/8U8J2mIATw 44 minutes ago

mgosiakrakowska

Malgosia Krakowska RT @ClancyReports: Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations https://t.co/2bScANjtX3 48 minutes ago

ClancyReports

Jim Clancy Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations https://t.co/2bScANjtX3 1 hour ago

Joeycar20696044

Joey Cardenas Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations https://t.co/Qy4xjDNm5u 1 hour ago

Apex_WW

Apex #Oman’s new ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said promised on Saturday to maintain the Gulf Arab state’s foreign p… https://t.co/EBNB8PUhY3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.