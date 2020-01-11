Global  

US Open champion Andreescu out of Australian Open with knee injury

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.
Australian Open: Bianca Andreescu withdraws with a knee injury

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.
BBC Sport

Recovering Andreescu to miss Australian Open

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on...
Reuters


