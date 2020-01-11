US Open champion Andreescu out of Australian Open with knee injury

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:50Published 2 weeks ago Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020 Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020. The 29-year-old will step away from the game after January's Australian Open. Wozniacki, who hails from Denmark, is a former no. 1 ranked.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published on December 6, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Australian Open: Bianca Andreescu withdraws with a knee injury US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

BBC Sport 5 hours ago



Recovering Andreescu to miss Australian Open U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on...

Reuters 4 hours ago





Tweets about this