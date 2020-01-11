Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, 6 reported dead

KMET1490AM Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/9VexoN16wr via @abc https://t.co/lyXmlrIjID 28 minutes ago My Info RT @ABC: Croatian authorities say a fire has engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia, killing at least six people. https://t.co… 32 minutes ago Abc News Breakin Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/e37HIVDdlX https://t.co/RL6wxwuBAL 41 minutes ago BreakinNewz 🌐 World Newz 🌐 Croatian authorities say a fire has engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia, killing at… https://t.co/uzuvkiDD5R 2 hours ago ABC News Croatian authorities say a fire has engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia, killing at least six peopl… https://t.co/tXhbDrALO9 2 hours ago USA NewsChannels Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/xPL9krJ4ro 3 hours ago Woke_Legend Fire engulfs nursing home in #Croatia, at least 6 dead https://t.co/0CCX7Oeszu 3 hours ago