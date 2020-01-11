Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle inks voiceover deal with Disney

Hindu Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The former actor quit the profession when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? 00:36

 According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney. On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that protects elephants. On...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report [Video]Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report

Meghan, the wife of Britain&apos;s Prince Harry, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney [Video]Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinancialXpress

Financial Express #Meghan recorded her voiceover in November, before she and Harry left the UK for a six-week break in Canada with th… https://t.co/OdW56X2oNT 24 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies #MeghanMarkle, who quit the profession when she got engaged to #PrinceHarry in 2017, inked a deal to work with the… https://t.co/XfJCij6p63 3 hours ago

ETPanache

ET Panache #Meghan recorded her voiceover in November, before she and #PrinceHarry left the UK for a six-week break in Canada… https://t.co/wqkgNkFRwJ 6 hours ago

jhlrsn

bctcm RT @TheHinduCinema: The news comes after #MeghanMarkle and #Harry announced on Wednesday their intention to step back as senior royals #Di… 8 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Meghan Markle inks voiceover deal with Disney https://t.co/jJnouvJrn0 https://t.co/6IzUAzCSjc 8 hours ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT Meghan Markle inks voiceover deal with Disney https://t.co/5uXyiOrk0o https://t.co/GddQnX9WY6 8 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Meghan Markle Inks Voiceover Deal with Disney https://t.co/cqxFcuksJp https://t.co/WAlNervBr4 9 hours ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema The news comes after #MeghanMarkle and #Harry announced on Wednesday their intention to step back as senior royals… https://t.co/H8YT9xwDQI 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.