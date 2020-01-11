Global  

Presidents of Ukraine, Iran to discuss downed plane -Ukrainian official

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Saturday after Tehran said it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Ukrainian president's office said.
News video: Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best

Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best 01:02

 The president of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has offered his &quot;deep condolences&quot; to relatives of the 176 people killed when one of its planes crashed on Wednesday, shortly after take-off from Tehran.

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane [Video]Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine wants punishment, compensation from Iran for downed plane

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands assurances for Tehran to open a full probe, bringing those responsible to justice.
No survivors in Ukraine International Airlines plane crash

A Ukrainian plane that crashed shortly after take-off in Tehran was carrying 170 passengers, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
