Parrots Show Off Selfless Behavior Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A series of experiments demonstrated that African grey parrots had something like social intelligence in addition to their cleverness. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Talking parrot reprimands himself for bad behavior Einstein usually knows when he's done something wrong. He's giving himself a good tongue-lashing for something he has done recently. Einstien is usually a good parrot and rarely misbehaves,.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:32Published on December 11, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this