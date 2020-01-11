Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian passenger plane in error

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defences were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend