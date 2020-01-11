Australia bushfires: firefighters injured amid push to contain blazes

Australian firefighters are preparing to use one week of calmer conditions to contain the most volatile parts of bushfires that are threatening private property and destroying large swathes of national parks in eastern Victoria and southern New South Wales. The state of disaster in Victoria lifted at midnight on Saturday morning after firefighters managed to slow the progress of a 60,000ha fire that threatened the Alpine townships of Bright and Harrietville in north-east Victoria on Friday night. Visitors were encouraged to return to Kangaroo Island – 49% of which has now burned – and the south coast of NSW, as firefighters finished conducting...



