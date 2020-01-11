Global  

Teenager discovers new planet on third day of Nasa internship

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Teenager discovers new planet on third day of Nasa internshipMost people sit through countless orientations on the first few days of their job, but one teen discovered a planet – on his third day. Wolf Cukier, 17, of Scarsdale, New York, had wrapped up his junior year of high school when he headed off to intern in the summer at Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, where he discovered a planet orbiting two stars. The planet, now known as TOI 1338b, is nearly seven times larger than Earth and has two stars – one that's about 10 per cent more massive than our sun, and another only a third of the sun's mass and less bright, according to Nasa. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines...
News video: Local Teenager Wolf Cukier Discovers Planet 1,300 Light Years Away

Local Teenager Wolf Cukier Discovers Planet 1,300 Light Years Away 01:54

 Wolf Cukier is like any other 17-year-old boy, except he just discovered a new planet back in June. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

