Teenager discovers new planet on third day of Nasa internship

Most people sit through countless orientations on the first few days of their job, but one teen discovered a planet – on his third day. Wolf Cukier, 17, of Scarsdale, New York , had wrapped up his junior year of high school when he headed off to intern in the summer at Nasa 's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland , where he discovered a planet orbiting two stars. The planet, now known as TOI 1338b, is nearly seven times larger than Earth and has two stars – one that's about 10 per cent more massive than our sun, and another only a third of the sun's mass and less bright, according to Nasa.


