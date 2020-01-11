Teenager discovers new planet on third day of Nasa internship
Most people sit through countless orientations on the first few days of their job, but one teen discovered a planet – on his third day. Wolf Cukier, 17, of Scarsdale, New York, had wrapped up his junior year of high school when he headed off to intern in the summer at Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, where he discovered a planet orbiting two stars. The planet, now known as TOI 1338b, is nearly seven times larger than Earth and has two stars – one that's about 10 per cent more massive than our sun, and another only a third of the sun's mass and less bright, according to Nasa.