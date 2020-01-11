Taiwan election: President Tsai leads early vote count

占順如虎 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Show Hong Kong value of democracy, Taiwan president says before vote https://t.co/Vs9jArjjLR https://t.co/yNAtB01FSd 5 seconds ago tm_arfa RT @NPR: Taiwan largely wants to avoid becoming another Hong Kong, which could tip Saturday's election in favor of reelecting President Tsa… 5 seconds ago aaa2234058 RT @billbirtles: Celebrations at Tsai Ingwen’s election HQ - The DPP romping home in #Taiwan’s President election https://t.co/3mpMKej8ou 7 seconds ago Sandra Watson Parcels RT @globalnews: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China.… 12 seconds ago SandraLorenaFM✝️📿 RT @AmbJohnBolton: Congratulations to the people of Taiwan for yet another free and fair election, and to President Tsai Ing-wen for her re… 16 seconds ago Casper de Hart “Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the Beijing-skeptic Democratic Progressive Party secured a second term as the… https://t.co/iy4z534QmJ 17 seconds ago Wayne Li 🖐🏻😷 RT @KenRoth: Beijing’s efforts to rein in Hong Kong’s freedoms seem to have had a big echo in Taiwan, where President Tsai has won re-elect… 27 seconds ago Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 RT @BBGVisualData: President Tsai of Taiwan earned a second term in a landslide victory with 57.1% of the total vote (with 99.8% of polls r… 33 seconds ago