Taiwan election: President Tsai leads early vote count

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen leads early results for the territory's presidential election. The vote is closely watched by China, which has hoped for a more Beijing-friendly leader.
News video: HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results 01:54

 A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force them to leave. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Taiwan President Tsai takes early lead in vote counting: media

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took an early lead in vote counting for the presidential election on Saturday, Taiwan television stations reported.
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.com•WorldNews•CBC.ca•IndiaTimes•BBC News

Taiwan goes to the polls, as voters factor in candidates' stance on China

Early results from Taiwanese television networks and the Election Commission showed President Tsai Ing-wen leading her closest challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuters•WorldNews•IndiaTimes•Seattle Times

