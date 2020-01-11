Global  

What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada?

CBC.ca Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end up spending part of their time in Canada, it could pose various legal, constitutional and immigration questions.
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well 00:34

 According to Reuters, talks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's future plans are going well. On Saturday, a royal source said that the royal family should reach an agreement within days, not weeks. Although details of the new arrangements are still private and being ironed out,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan? [Video]What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan?

What sort of reception can Harry and Meghan expect if they do decide to set up home in Canada?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to visit Canada House in London to pay thanks for 'warm hospitality'

Harry and Meghan to visit Canada House in London to pay thanks for 'warm hospitality'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Canada House in London to personally thank the high commissioner for the "warm hospitality" and support they received...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CTV NewsLainey GossipReutersJapan Today

Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in Canada

Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in CanadaThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the...
WorldNews Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.comReuters

Tweets about this

Waldrotron

HornPub @JoeOnTweetor @Tasos500 @Caddicarus Well I mean Harry eventually would be what with him being a Prince I have to as… https://t.co/gZ1PK5yRGZ 2 minutes ago

OttawaReporter

Kathleen Harris What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada? https://t.co/CcfPacOk0w by ⁦@EvanDyerCBC⁩ https://t.co/aB48QAh0UO 5 minutes ago

Catheri11175860

Catherine Romano RT @cbcnewsbc: What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada? https://t.co/AWVrTIG9iE https://t.co/B0RDSxHVP2 19 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada? https://t.co/adPzXR4LrG https://t.co/4F6jW0uadn 21 minutes ago

Canada_News_

Canada What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada? #CanadaNews https://t.co/3YGevV4HUr 33 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada?: If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle en… https://t.co/0CLVS5mzbG 43 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada? https://t.co/vLluMcIm3F 45 minutes ago

OwenORourke7

Uncle Scooby RT @CBCPolitics: What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada? https://t.co/fiKNSN1fID #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/KajFEWOVhu 50 minutes ago

