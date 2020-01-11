Global  

Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under TrumpHOUSTON (AP) — Texas will no longer accept the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday. Abbott’s announcement could have major implications for refugees coming to the United States. Texas has large refugee populations in several of its cities and has long been a leader in settling refugees, taking in more than any other state during the 2018 governmental fiscal year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Since the 2002 fiscal year, Texas has resettled an estimated 88,300 refugees, second only to California, according to the Pew Research Center. In a letter...
News video: 'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump 00:52

 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

