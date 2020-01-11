Global  

Bernie Sanders Leads in Iowa Poll Weeks Before Iowa Caucuses

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders Leads in Iowa Poll Weeks Before Iowa CaucusesU.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is the current favorite for the Iowa caucuses as he has taken the lead in a recent poll for the state weeks before Caucus Day. According to a new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa poll, 20 percent of likely Democrats planning to vote in the caucus name Sanders as their first choice for president. In the poll, the Vermont senator overtakes his closest competitors who Des Moines...
News video: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa Poll

Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa Poll 00:32

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state’s largest newspaper, one of the most watched surveys in the state, which holds the first presidential primary contest next month. Sanders received 20% in the...

