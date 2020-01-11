Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian plane in 'disastrous mistake'

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash 26:36

 Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash [Video]Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

The US has promised “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran. The Iranian government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Updates: Iran Says Downing of Plane Was ‘Disastrous Mistake’

The military blamed human error, saying the Ukrainian jet had taken a sharp, unexpected turn that brought it near a military base.
NYTimes.com

Iran says military shot down Ukrainian passenger plane in error

Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert...
Reuters


Tweets about this

epburldot

Eric T. Parcels RT @Reuters: Iran said its military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard. The statement said air def… 6 seconds ago

BSafbom

Brock D Safbom RT @NatashaBertrand: TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukra… 10 seconds ago

gspowers

Havehadthetravelbug RT @AP: BREAKING: Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner because of human error. https… 16 seconds ago

anc_mentions

ANC Media Mentions Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner because of ... https://t.co/NCF1sPQVGU 17 seconds ago

saskamonkey

Aaron Lipinski 🇨🇦 RT @CBCAlerts: Iran says its military "unintentionally" shot down Ukrainian passenger jet on Wednesday, leaving all 176 aboard dead, includ… 17 seconds ago

joyfaithnhope

Be Happy N Smile ⭐⭐⭐ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @ericbolling: BREAKING: After days of denials, Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetli… 27 seconds ago

AlanaziAbd

Abdulelah RT @spectatorindex: UKRAINIAN PLANE - Crashed on the 8th of January near Tehran - Iran blamed mechanical fault within hours of crash - U… 42 seconds ago

deedeeprospertx

deedeeprospertx RT @inthecopa: Iran ‘fesses up. God bless those souls 🙏 Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’… 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.