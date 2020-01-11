Global  

Ukraine Plane Shot Down Because of Human Error, Iran Says: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The military said the passenger jet had been misidentified as a cruise missile flying over Tehran.
News video: Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error'

Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error'

 Iran now admits it shot down a Ukrainian airlines passenger jet over Tehran; Kenneth Craig reports for CBS2.

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath..

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error'

In a big admission, Iran has said that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane which crashed near the Tehran airport killing all 176 people on board. After days of denying claims that it was..

Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought...
Reuters

Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian passenger plane, blames US for 'human error'

Iran had previously rejected suggestions that one of its missiles brought down the plane near the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday. 
Zee News

