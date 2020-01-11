Global  

Nadal survives scare against brilliant de Minaur

The Age Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
It was the best 90 minutes of tennis of Alex de Minaur's career. But it wasn't enough to conquer the world No.1.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kyrgios, Hewitt back de Minaur to deliver against Nadal

Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt have backed Alex de Minaur to take down world No. 1 Rafael Nadal as Australia prepare for a likely ATP Cup semi-final clash with...
The Age

Australia reach ATP Cup semis

*Kuala Lumpur:* A dynamic Nick Kyrgios and dogged Alex de Minaur powered Australia into the ATP Cup semi-finals Thursday with an epic 2-1 win over the Tim...
Mid-Day

