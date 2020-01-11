Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Earthquake of magnitude six strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico: USGS

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6 has struck 14 kilometers south-east of Guanica, Puerto rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Home in Puerto Rico almost cracked to destruction from 6.4-magnitude earthquake

Home in Puerto Rico almost cracked to destruction from 6.4-magnitude earthquake 02:00

 A house in Yauco, Puerto Rico, got completely cracked from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that took place on Tuesday (January 7).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico [Video]Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck 14 kilometers southeast of Guanica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.
Reuters Also reported by •RIA Nov.USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldReuters IndiaSifyCBS 2WorldNewsFOXNews.comSeattle TimesCBS NewsCBC.ca

Hundreds of Puerto Rican families left homeless after biggest quake in century

Hundreds of Puerto Rican families left homeless after biggest quake in centuryGUANICA, Puerto Rico — Cars, cots and plastic chairs became temporary beds for hundreds of families who lost their homes in southwest Puerto Rico as a flurry...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AurindomM

Aurindom Mukherjee Earthquake of magnitude six strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico: USGS https://t.co/KZHlLHSD2k https://t.co/8Dglz38txQ 48 minutes ago

mstepczyk

Mona Stepczyk RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Earthquake of magnitude six strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico: USGS: Reuters https://t.co/VLF9gQJaFy… 52 minutes ago

PaulSam67929306

Environment Crusader New post (Earthquake of magnitude six strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico: USGS) has been published o… https://t.co/XsPylkO8Tb 55 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Earthquake of magnitude six strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico: USGS https://t.co/9iIjwUnlGf… https://t.co/dHuaepoukw 1 hour ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Earthquake of magnitude six strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico: USGS: Reuters… https://t.co/DAkjYPrgQM 1 hour ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico- USGS https://t.co/cAXI6jsx1n 1 hour ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) RT @Jerusalem_Post: #BREAKING: #earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes south-east of Guanica, #PuertoRico https://t.co/Kiamd5E57W 2 hours ago

oszczudlak

jackie oszczudlak Earthquake of magnitude six strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica,... https://t.co/nsEnhTNY6F 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.