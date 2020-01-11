Global  

The resolution to limit Trump's war powers is nothing but an empty political gesture

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A war powers resolution won't stop Trump from doing anything he would do anyway in Iran. It's just a signal that Congress doesn't trust Trump.
News video: Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution 01:42

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the U.S. House of Representatives would be passing a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional approval. House Democratic Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that resolution cannot become law.

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives [Video]War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote..

Gaetz explains voting with Democrats on war powers [Video]Gaetz explains voting with Democrats on war powers

Rep. Matt Gaetz justified why he voted with House Democrats in favor of war powers resolution

Nancy Pelosi: House Will Vote On Resolution To Curb Trump's War Powers This Week

Nancy Pelosi: House Will Vote On Resolution To Curb Trump's War Powers This WeekPelosi said the resolution mirrored a similar effort in the Senate introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) It reasserts Congresss long-established oversight...
WorldNews

A resolution over Iran splits a tight group of moderate Jewish lawmakers

Elissa Slotkin's advancing a resolution to curb Trump's war powers on Iran 'plays politics' with war, says fellow member of the 'Gang of Nine' moderate Democrats
Haaretz

