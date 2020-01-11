Global  

Extinction Rebellion listed as 'extremist' by anti-terror police

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Extinction Rebellion listed as 'extremist' by anti-terror policeExtinction Rebellion has defended its activists after police included the group on a list of extremist ideologies in a counter-terrorism report. ......
Related videos

Police officer confronts Extinction Rebellion activists leaving coal outside Tory HQ in London [Video]Police officer confronts Extinction Rebellion activists leaving coal outside Tory HQ in London

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion dressed as Santas left coal outside the Conservative Party HQ in London on Wednesday (December 11) for "naughty" Tory MPs, in particular, Prime Minist

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:10


Related news

'Error of judgement': UK police recall guide which listed Extinction Rebellion among extremist groups

Climate justice group Extinction Rebellion was listed as an extremist ideology by counter-terrorism police in England, in a document officers have since...
SBS

Extinction Rebellion: Counter-terrorism police list group as 'extremist' in guide

BBC Local News: Kent -- Counter-terrorism police admit "error of judgement" after including the group in an extremism guide.
BBC Local News

Tweets about this

chrlns

Christian Lins RT @GeorgeMonbiot: It's official: those of us who care about the living planet and the future of humanity are extremists, and should be rep… 18 seconds ago

myhappinessis

Melissa Crenshaw RT @SafetyPinDaily: Terrorism police list Extinction Rebellion as extremist ideology | Via Guardian https://t.co/A6hBcgLcXz 18 seconds ago

NewsBenidorm

Benidorm RT @SueWhitaker11: Terrorism police list Extinction Rebellion as extremist ideology https://t.co/lkJGGr3vF3 21 seconds ago

myhappinessis

Melissa Crenshaw So people who care deeply about Earth environment are *extreme ideology terrorists* yet anti-abortionists aren't? H… https://t.co/MUTkNlKnWW 31 seconds ago

LindaHurrell

Linda Hurrell RT @paanfo: Pleased to hear @TerrorismPolice are recalling a document lumping #ExtinctionRebellion together with knife-wielders DCS Kath B… 32 seconds ago

BlueWatchman

Leonard Wachter-Blau RT @ExtinctionR: Today the British police tried to call #ExtinctionRebellion an extremist organisation. This was retracted when leaked > ht… 39 seconds ago

AlisonConwy

Conwy Science RT @AndrewSimms_uk: This is absurd and outrageous. As far as extremist ideology goes there's a stronger case for listing the neoliberal lob… 58 seconds ago

junglee999

Shivani Bhatt RT @NickCowern: Oh for God's sake, this is utterly ridiculous. "Terrorism police list Extinction Rebellion as extremist ideology". Good t… 1 minute ago

