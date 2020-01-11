Three dead in Louisiana as severe storm sweeps southern US

BENTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday said at least three people have died in connection with a severe storm that is sweeping across parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their […]

Recent related news from verified sources Severe Midwest weather blamed for at least 3 deaths A fast-moving storm is bringing dangerous weather to more than 30 million Americans, and has already been blamed for at least three deaths in Louisiana. The...

