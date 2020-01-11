Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Three dead in Louisiana as severe storm sweeps southern US

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
BENTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday said at least three people have died in connection with a severe storm that is sweeping across parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Severe Midwest weather blamed for at least 3 deaths

A fast-moving storm is bringing dangerous weather to more than 30 million Americans, and has already been blamed for at least three deaths in Louisiana. The...
CBS News


Tweets about this

shirleyvols

💒🏈🎶🌻🍑👩‍🌾s~R~k👨‍🌾🏀👨‍👩‍👧🚜🐶🐱🐹 RT @whnt: Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday said at least three people have died in connection with a severe storm that is sweeping ac… 3 minutes ago

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Three dead in Louisiana as severe storms sweep southern US https://t.co/xlAGeZa5c0 3 minutes ago

NemesisNibiru

CaptainJimDandy Three dead in Louisiana as severe storm sweeps southern US https://t.co/jLIjyq0tjU 4 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee At Least Three Dead in Louisiana As Severe Storm Sweeps Southern US https://t.co/2aT8IJ5txl https://t.co/HXB1RneyTP 8 minutes ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Three dead in Louisiana as severe storms sweep southern US https://t.co/oenI4YOHhn 8 minutes ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday said at least three people have died in connection with a severe storm that… https://t.co/tqg04HOnw4 11 minutes ago

wgmbfox44

FOX44 Baton Rouge Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday said at least three people have died in connection with a severe storm that… https://t.co/yMK3wNbiJV 14 minutes ago

news10nbc

news10nbc Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday said at least three people have died in connection with a severe storm that… https://t.co/ehhiRSDzeb 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.