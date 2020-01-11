2 US troops killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement Saturday. In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service... 👓 View full article

