Taiwan election: President Tsai wins landslide

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tsai Ing-wen has won with a 57% share of the vote and her main rival, the pro-China Han Kuo-yu, admitting defeat. In a thinly veiled criticism of Beijing she said: "I'm sure our friends in Hong Kong will be happy." 👓 View full article



