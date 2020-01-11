Karolina Pliskova outlasts Naomi Osaka to reach Brisbane final and lay down marker for Australian Open

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

continued her preparations for the Karolina Pliskova continued her preparations for the Australian Open by defeating Naomi Osaka in a high-quality three-set contest to reach the Brisbane International final on Saturday. World No 3 Pliskova triumphed 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in a two hour, 48 minute marathon and will play eighth-seeded American Madison Keys in the decider. She was forced to come from a set down, then save a match point at 5-6 in the second, before seeing off the reigning Australian Open champion. Read... 👓 View full article

