Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Karolina Pliskova outlasts Naomi Osaka to reach Brisbane final and lay down marker for Australian Open

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Karolina Pliskova outlasts Naomi Osaka to reach Brisbane final and lay down marker for Australian OpenKarolina Pliskova continued her preparations for the Australian Open by defeating Naomi Osaka in a high-quality three-set contest to reach the Brisbane International final on Saturday. World No 3 Pliskova triumphed 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in a two hour, 48 minute marathon and will play eighth-seeded American Madison Keys in the decider. She was forced to come from a set down, then save a match point at 5-6 in the second, before seeing off the reigning Australian Open champion. Read...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury [Video]Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury

Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:50Published

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020 [Video]Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020. The 29-year-old will step away from the game after January's Australian Open. Wozniacki, who hails from Denmark, is a former no. 1 ranked..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Karolina Pliskova outlasts Naomi Osaka, to meet Madison Keys in Brisbane final


Indian Express

Pliskova outlasts Osaka, to meet Keys in Brisbane final

Defending champion Karolina Pliskova saved a match point before prevailing in an epic slugfest with Naomi Osaka, while Madison Keys pulled off an escape of her...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IOLsport

IOL Sport Defending champion Karolina Pliskova saved a match point before prevailing in an epic slugfest with Naomi Osaka. https://t.co/erQdWGqFkV 3 hours ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Karolina Pliskova outlasts Naomi Osaka to set up Brisbane showdown with Madison Keys https://t.co/1YH1pmVxof 4 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Pliskova outlasts Osaka, to meet Keys in Brisbane final January 11, 2020 (Reuters) – Defending champion Karolina… https://t.co/sUsYgPQOEA 4 hours ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports #BrisbaneTennis Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka served 29 aces between them and were often locked in fierce bas… https://t.co/FP2fDPJpZQ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.