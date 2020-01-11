Karolina Pliskova outlasts Naomi Osaka to reach Brisbane final and lay down marker for Australian Open
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Karolina Pliskova continued her preparations for the Australian Open by defeating Naomi Osaka in a high-quality three-set contest to reach the Brisbane International final on Saturday. World No 3 Pliskova triumphed 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in a two hour, 48 minute marathon and will play eighth-seeded American Madison Keys in the decider. She was forced to come from a set down, then save a match point at 5-6 in the second, before seeing off the reigning Australian Open champion. Read...