China Reports First Death From New Virus

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The coronavirus, which surfaced in the city of Wuhan, has put the region on alert, but there is no evidence that it can spread among humans.
News video: A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China 00:33

 A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge. The virus is from the same family of viruses as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). . According to Reuters, the newly discovered virus falls into the family of Coronaviruses. Coronaviruses are a large...

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak [Video]China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published


China reports first death from new type of coronavirus


Indian Express

China reports 1st death from new type of coronavirus

BEIJING (AP) — Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus. The Wuhan Municipal Health...
Seattle Times

