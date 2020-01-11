Global  

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores in first start since AC Milan return

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his first goal for AC Milan since rejoining the club as they ease past Cagliari.
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Conte: I wanted Zlatan at Chelsea

Conte: I wanted Zlatan at Chelsea 00:49

 Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte reveals he tried to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Chelsea and backs the striker's 'personality' to lift AC Milan.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zlatan scores in Milan friendly [Video]Zlatan scores in Milan friendly

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't take long to shine for AC Milan with a goal and assist just a few hours after his unveiling in Italy.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18

Zlatan unveiled as AC Milan player [Video]Zlatan unveiled as AC Milan player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists previous achievements mean nothing and he will have to start from scratch as he is unveiled as an AC Milan player for a second time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores first goal since his return to AC Milan in win over Cagliari

It didn't take long for Ibrahimovic to get back to his old scoring ways with his new club
CBS Sports

Sport24.co.za | Ibrahimovic waiting to 'celebrate like a God' again

Veteran Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he "felt alive" as he marked his first start back at AC Milan by scoring on Saturday.
News24 Also reported by •Daily StarSeattle Times

Abdulbizzy

The One Who Knocks RT @brfootball: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his first goal since returning to AC Milan. He’s back! 🔥 https://t.co/VuWxAm1mcX 5 seconds ago

Harlem19therare

DFBR: 11,199-4,099-270 👀 Watch Ibrahimovic score his first goal since his return to AC Milan in win over Cagliari https://t.co/WE2lsk0DG4… https://t.co/EewPInTAGw 3 minutes ago

