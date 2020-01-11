Global  

How Mike Leach took Starkville by storm in his first news conference at Mississippi State

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
As coach Mike Leach introduced himself at Mississippi State on Friday, it didn't take long to see that this new era will be interesting for Bulldogs.
News video: Mike Leach introduced in Starkville

Mike Leach introduced in Starkville

 Perhaps the most interesting man at the podium in all of college football, Mike Leach was bound to get the next era of Mississippi State football off to a promising start at Friday’s introductory press conference.

WATCH: Mike Leach lands in Starkville and greets fans as he becomes the 34th head football coach in program history.

It didn't take long for Mike Leach to leave his mark as the Mississippi State football coach
