Aubameyang scores and sees red but Arsenal earn draw at Crystal Palace
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Mikel Arteta is learning all the time but the manner Arsenal squandered an excellent start to be deservedly pegged back by Crystal Palace was hardly anything new. They were in total control for the first third, leading through a smartly conceived goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but tailed off...
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals he believes the upcoming away game at Crystal Palace will be very tough, citing the stadium and the manager. Arteta adds that he is pleased to have had more time to work with his players following a frenetic start to his Arsenal career.