Aubameyang scores and sees red but Arsenal earn draw at Crystal Palace

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

is learning all the time but the manner Mikel Arteta is learning all the time but the manner Arsenal squandered an excellent start to be deservedly pegged back by Crystal Palace was hardly anything new. They were in total control for the first third, leading through a smartly conceived goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , but tailed off... 👓 View full article



