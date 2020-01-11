Global  

Aubameyang scores and sees red but Arsenal earn draw at Crystal Palace

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Aubameyang scores and sees red but Arsenal earn draw at Crystal PalaceMikel Arteta is learning all the time but the manner Arsenal squandered an excellent start to be deservedly pegged back by Crystal Palace was hardly anything new. They were in total control for the first third, leading through a smartly conceived goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but tailed off...
News video: Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip

Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip 00:52

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals he believes the upcoming away game at Crystal Palace will be very tough, citing the stadium and the manager. Arteta adds that he is pleased to have had more time to work with his players following a frenetic start to his Arsenal career.

Arteta issues apology after Auba red [Video]Arteta issues apology after Auba red

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta apologises to Crystal Palace after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was issued a red card, following a VAR review.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

Hodgson: Palace deserved a point [Video]Hodgson: Palace deserved a point

Roy Hodgson felt Crystal Palace were good value for their 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published


Aubameyang scores and sees red as Arsenal, Palace play out 1-1 draw

Aubameyang became the first Arsenal player since Mikel Arteta to score and get sent off in the same league match for the Gunners. The post Aubameyang scores...
Team Talk

Sokratis: Arsenal have been unlucky with VAR this season

Sokratis Papastathopoulos feels Arsenal have been “unlucky” with VAR decisions this season following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s red card in the 1-1 draw...
SoccerNews.com

