Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' sells for $3.4 million

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' sells for $3.4 millionThe 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the classic car chase from the movie "Bullitt, one of the most famed cars from American cinema, sold for $3.4 million at auction in Florida on Friday, Mecum Auctions said. It was the highest price ever paid for a Ford Mustang at auction, according to David Morton, marketing manager for the auction house in Kissimmee, near Orlando. The buyer has...
News video: 'Bullitt' Mustang Sells At Auction For $3.4 Million

'Bullitt' Mustang Sells At Auction For $3.4 Million 00:57

 Steve McQueen's iconic Mustang from the 1968 film classic "Bullitt" is auctioned off.

Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' sells for $3.4 mil

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the classic car chase from the movie "Bullitt, one of the most famed cars from American cinema, sold…
Mystery surrounds $3.74M sale of 1968 Mustang Bullitt: 'Only one person knows' buyer

The iconic 1968 Ford Mustang Bullitt driven by Steve McQueen is sold to a mystery buyer, bringing an end to years of public access and touring.
