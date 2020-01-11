Global  

Iran says it shot down Ukrainian plane in 'disastrous mistake'

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a "disastrous mistake", saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26

 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...

