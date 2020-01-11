Iran says it shot down Ukrainian plane in 'disastrous mistake'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash Credit: LBC Duration: 02:47Published 7 hours ago Iran says military shot down plane in error Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian plane in 'disastrous mistake' Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert...

Reuters 6 hours ago



Live Updates: Iran Says Downing of Plane Was ‘Disastrous Mistake’ The military blamed human error, saying the Ukrainian jet had taken a sharp, unexpected turn that brought it near a military base.

NYTimes.com 12 hours ago





