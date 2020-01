Iran says it shot down Ukrainian plane in 'disastrous mistake'

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a "disastrous mistake", saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash Credit: LBC Duration: 02:47Published 7 hours ago Iran says military shot down plane in error Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian plane in 'disastrous mistake' Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert...

Reuters 6 hours ago



Live Updates: Iran Says Downing of Plane Was ‘Disastrous Mistake’ The military blamed human error, saying the Ukrainian jet had taken a sharp, unexpected turn that brought it near a military base.

NYTimes.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this