Rashford hits double as Man United beats Norwich 4-0 in EPL

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over last-place Norwich in the English Premier League on Saturday. The 22-year-old Rashford opened the scoring after 27 minutes of a one-sided encounter with a volley at the far post, then added a penalty after […]
