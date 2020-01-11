Global  

France protests: PM offers pension compromise in bid to end strike

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
PM Edouard Philippe offers to scrap a key proposal of pension reforms to end a lengthy stoppage.
News video: France braces for chaos as January 9 pension protests add to strike misery

France braces for chaos as January 9 pension protests add to strike misery 03:33

 France braces for chaos as January 9 pension protests add to strike misery

Chaotic scenes at Gare du Nord, Paris as protests against pension reform enter 36th day [Video]Chaotic scenes at Gare du Nord, Paris as protests against pension reform enter 36th day

Chaotic scenes of violence were seen across France on Thursday (January 9) as strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement reform entered their 36th day.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:19Published

French unions attempt to re-energise pension strike with new action planned for Thursday [Video]French unions attempt to re-energise pension strike with new action planned for Thursday

French unions attempt to re-energise pension strike with new action planned for Thursday

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:33Published


Tear gas vs rocks: Anti-pension reform & Yellow Vests protests get heated in France (VIDEOS)

Tear gas vs rocks: Anti-pension reform & Yellow Vests protests get heated in France (VIDEOS)Rallies against France’s pension reform and anti-government Yellow Vest protests have escalated into clashes with police in Paris and other cities. Police...
MccabeCJM

Christopher J McCabe RT @AudreyAurus1: Never think that protests can't change anything.. It does. We are the 99% and if we fight together, the 1% has not other… 14 seconds ago

kimbers662

🌹Kimberley 66 #ThankYouJeremyCorbyn 🌹💚 RT @CollisTim: France protests: PM offers pension compromise in bid to end strike https://t.co/VgVOuYopxq There you go - that’s people powe… 48 seconds ago

syhawkes

𝑺𝒚 𝑯𝒂𝒘𝒌𝒆𝒔 | #SocialistMail #RESIST ✊🏼🌹 RT @larymary60: French PM offers major concession on 38th day of nationwide strikes https://t.co/24SRsOjQWm 2 minutes ago

60Sparkle

Sparkle60🆘 BDS #Lavery4Leader RT @maureen12485368: France strikes: PM offers to temporarily withdraw controversial pension plans on 38th day of nationwide protests | The… 3 minutes ago

MaryTemperton

Mary Temperton RT @UKDemockery: French PM offers to temporarily withdraw plans for controversial pension reforms following protests in towns & cities acro… 4 minutes ago

Cmccart07695809

C mccarthy RT @terryelaineh1: France strikes: PM offers to temporarily withdraw controversial pension plans on 38th day of nationwide protests | The I… 6 minutes ago

hazell_steven

Steven Hazell RT @MichaelH14: “French PM offers major concession on 38th day of nationwide strikes” So, protesting does work then - is that why UK medi… 6 minutes ago

